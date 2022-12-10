Critical Analysis: YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) vs. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YogaWorks and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%.

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A XWELL $73.73 million 0.65 $3.35 million ($0.17) -3.00

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

