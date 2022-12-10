Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 1.88 -$77.84 million $0.94 5.85 Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 0.98 -$25.00 million $1.36 4.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Southwestern Energy 0 6 12 0 2.67

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.76%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 69.58%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60% Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

