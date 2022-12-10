Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target at $670.29

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($721.05) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($705.26) to €690.00 ($726.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kering Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. Kering has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

