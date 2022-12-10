StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
