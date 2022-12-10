StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

