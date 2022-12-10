StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

