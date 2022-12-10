StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
