Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $15.71

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

HA opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

