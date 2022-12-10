Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $21.64

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.