Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.5 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

