Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $59.50

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

