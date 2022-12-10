Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$103.20

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$107.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$100.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

