Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $4.35

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in HUYA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in HUYA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

