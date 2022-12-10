Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $2,494.40

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,568.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,238.77. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 124.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

