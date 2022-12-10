Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $96.17 Average PT from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

HAE stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

