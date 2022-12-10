Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $28.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.52.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.