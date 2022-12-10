Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $78.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 175.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

About Lumentum

Shares of LITE opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.