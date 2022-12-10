Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $28.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 1.4 %

Avantor stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.