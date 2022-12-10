LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

