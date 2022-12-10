Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 2,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

