Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $34.54

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.54.
CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
