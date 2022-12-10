Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $12.39

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
FSLY opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fastly by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
