Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $175.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

