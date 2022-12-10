Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $175.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.25.
ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ECL opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.