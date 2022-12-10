Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $139.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

