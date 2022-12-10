Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 million. Analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
