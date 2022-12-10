New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.12 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.