New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.12 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.62.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.