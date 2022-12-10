Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($40.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($55.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.64) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12). The stock has a market cap of £85.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,673.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,689.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,705.83.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($44.17) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,069.70). Insiders have acquired 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

