Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

