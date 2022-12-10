JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

