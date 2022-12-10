BIMI International Medical Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, December 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 12th.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. BIMI International Medical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

