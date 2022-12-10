MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $191.91. 91,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.
In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
