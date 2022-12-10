MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $191.91. 91,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.