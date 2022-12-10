Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) PT Raised to €49.00 at Societe Generale

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €37.00 ($38.95) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($48.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

