JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €4.00

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.00) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.89) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

