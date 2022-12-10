ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

