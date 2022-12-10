Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Vale stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 512,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,377,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 34.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vale by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 23.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

