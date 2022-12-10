Salesforce, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

CRM opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

