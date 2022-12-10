J.Jill, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.
J.Jill Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $25.99 on Thursday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.Jill (JILL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.