J.Jill, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

J.Jill Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $25.99 on Thursday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

