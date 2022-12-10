K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

KNT stock opened at C$8.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

