Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 192

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 190 to SEK 192 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

