Critical Contrast: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 417.45 -$15.71 million ($0.76) -9.21 MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.09 $41.97 million $1.52 23.07

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atomera and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Volatility and Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -70.75% -54.82% MaxLinear 11.34% 47.44% 23.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

