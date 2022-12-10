Comparing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

This table compares Marchex and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.47 -$4.39 million ($0.15) -12.33 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -12.73% -6.79% -5.34% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Marchex has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Marchex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Rating)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.