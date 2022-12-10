Contrasting Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 15.34% 24.47% 14.63% Arteris -55.25% -58.91% -23.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.65 billion 2.13 $1.03 billion $6.37 15.32 Arteris $37.86 million 3.42 -$23.38 million ($0.90) -4.30

This table compares Qorvo and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 15 5 0 2.14 Arteris 0 1 2 0 2.67

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $106.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 281.14%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Qorvo.

Risk & Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers. The company's also provides SiC products, such as Schottky diodes and transistors for automotive, industrial, IT infrastructure and renewable energy markets; SoC hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; power management solutions include programmable power management integrated circuits (ICs) and power application controllers; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; RF connectivity and UWB SoC solutions for automotive connectivity; and Wi-Fi products, such as PAs, switches, LNAs and bulk acoustic wave filters, as well as integrated solutions including front end modules (FEMs) and integrated FEMs. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

