Contrasting Oak Street Health (OSH) and Its Competitors

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oak Street Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oak Street Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Oak Street Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.34 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.31

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Oak Street Health rivals beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.