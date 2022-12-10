Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 383.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

