MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.98.
Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity at MAG Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,777 shares of company stock worth $1,757,863.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.