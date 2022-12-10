MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,777 shares of company stock worth $1,757,863.

MAG stock opened at C$21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

