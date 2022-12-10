Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $88.17

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $139.51.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

