Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $9.78

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Trading Down 2.3 %

AZUL opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

