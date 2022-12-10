Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $33.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

