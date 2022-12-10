Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $23.60

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,892,736 shares of company stock worth $16,731,868. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
