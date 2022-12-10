Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $113.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

