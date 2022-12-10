Brokerages Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target at $8.33

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva Company Profile

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

