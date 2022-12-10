Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $112.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.